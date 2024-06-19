Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Group stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

