Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 17.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

