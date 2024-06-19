Fairman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

