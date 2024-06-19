Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.