Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.23

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.23 and last traded at $172.10, with a volume of 22940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.39.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

