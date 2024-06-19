First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 5,182 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,560,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

