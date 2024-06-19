First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes $233,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,064.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $444,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.12. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

