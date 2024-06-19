First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

