First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,443,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

FQVLF stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.64.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

