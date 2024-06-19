Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,802,148.66 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

