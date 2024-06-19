FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

