Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.69.
About Fuji Media
