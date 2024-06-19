FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FOUR)

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.