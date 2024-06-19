General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

