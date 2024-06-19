General Partner Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

