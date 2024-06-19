Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.9 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance
Genomma Lab Internacional stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genomma Lab Internacional
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.