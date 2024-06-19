Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.9 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

Genomma Lab Internacional stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

