Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 14,230,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 33,221,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

