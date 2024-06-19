goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.5 days.

EHMEF opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. goeasy has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

