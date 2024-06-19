Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,916,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.6 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

