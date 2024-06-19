Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,916,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.6 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
About Gold Road Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.