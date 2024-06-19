Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:HR opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

