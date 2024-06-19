Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $401,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

