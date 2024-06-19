Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.92

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 196922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

