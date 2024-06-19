HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $15.70 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

