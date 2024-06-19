HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 144,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ford Motor by 23.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

