Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Down 2.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.65. Approximately 103,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,494,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

