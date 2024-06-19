Immunovant, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

