Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 8.7%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.78 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.78 ($0.14). 273,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 318,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).

Indus Gas Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

