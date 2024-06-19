Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inogen news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

