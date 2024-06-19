Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,625.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84.
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.