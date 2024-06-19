Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DXPE opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 110.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

