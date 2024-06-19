Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DXPE opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DXP Enterprises
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.