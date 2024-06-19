Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells 7,266 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTA

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.