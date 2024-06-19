Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells 7,266 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ENTA stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
