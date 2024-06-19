Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Sells 10,149 Shares of Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $167,661.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $167,648.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $319.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

