Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

ZI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

