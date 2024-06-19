Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 225 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

