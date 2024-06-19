Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 7,749 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.