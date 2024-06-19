Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 7,749 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HYDB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
