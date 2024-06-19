Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

