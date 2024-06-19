Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

