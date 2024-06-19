Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

