Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $329,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

