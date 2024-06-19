Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $340,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $1,449,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

