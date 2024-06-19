Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

