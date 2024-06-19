Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

