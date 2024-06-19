Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $410,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.