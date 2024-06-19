Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DEO opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

