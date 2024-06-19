Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sony Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sony Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.8 %

SONY opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.