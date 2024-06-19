Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

