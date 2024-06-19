Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 387,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

