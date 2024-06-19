Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 452 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.