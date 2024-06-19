Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 48,364 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,364 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

