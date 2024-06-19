Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $444,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,161.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.